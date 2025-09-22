UP: Gurjars clash with police in Dadri for stopping Mahapanchayat; 22 booked

Meerut (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) The Meerut district administration on Sunday stopped a Gurjar Mahapanchayat, reportedly organised without permission, leading to some members of the community allegedly pelting stones on cops trying to control them, officials said.

Police have filed a case against 22 named individuals and others in connection with the incident after denying any instance of stone pelting, they said.

According to police, the Mahapanchayat was convened at Kapsad village to discuss issues such as the removal of a board with the name of Rajput ruler Mihir Bhoj and the demand for political participation of the Gurjar community.

However, the administration did not grant permission for the event. In anticipation of the gathering, a large police force, including PAC personnel, was deployed in Dadri and its surrounding areas leading to Kapsad.

Trouble started when police detained several people, including Ravindra Bhati, the national president of the Rashtriya Veer Gurjar Sangharsh Samiti, near the Dadri Morh on NH-58.

According to locals, the crowd became enraged and began pelting stones on the policemen. At this point, Abhinav Motla, a resident of Dadri, arrived with more than 200 men, leading to a clash with the police.

Locals claimed the crowd threw stones at the police near the railway line on the Dadri-Mandora road before the cops dispersed them.

SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said, “Police received information that some people were trying to hold a rally and disturb peace in the name of a Mahapanchayat. To maintain law and order, some men were taken into custody. There was no stone pelting. Police controlled the situation and dispersed the crowd.” “Police are investigating some viral videos of the incident to identify the culprits. An FIR has been lodged and several teams have been formed to probe the matter,” the officer said. PTI COR CDN ARI