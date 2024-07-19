UP Guv calls new assembly session from July 29

Lucknow, Jul 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has called the next session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from July 29, according to an official statement.

"Governor Aanandiben Patel has summoned the Eighteenth Vidhan Sabha to meet at 11.00 AM on Monday, the 29 July, 2024 in the Vidhan Sabha Mandap, Vidhan Bhawan, Lucknow for its second session of the year 2024," said the statement.

This will be the first session of the UP assembly after the Lok Sabha general elections.