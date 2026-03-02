UP Guv extends her greetings ahead of Holi

Lucknow, Mar 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday extended her heartfelt greetings and best wishes to everyone ahead of Holi.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister of State for Higher Education Rajni Tiwari, along with other senior officials, met the governor at the Jan Bhavan on Monday.

Earlier, all officers, employees, and their families working at Jan Bhavan met the governor and extended their greetings to her on Holi, the Jan Bhavan said in a statement.

On this occasion, the governor extended her heartfelt greetings and best wishes for the festival of Holi, wishing everyone happiness, peace, and prosperity.

Those who always aim for good deeds in society never harbour bad thoughts, the governor said, adding that abandoning their inner vices, everyone should work for the benefit of society.

She urged the officers and staff present to think positively about their children's future and strive to keep pace with the changing times.

She also said that today, there are far more opportunities available for education and development than ever before, and they should be taken advantage of.

The governor noted that children actively participate in various programmes organised at Jan Bhavan, and emphasised the need for their all-round development.

Patel also highlighted the ISRO lab, which was recently inaugurated at Adarsh Secondary School, Jan Bhavan, where young children will have the opportunity to gain knowledge about science and space, the statement said. PTI NAV SHS SHS