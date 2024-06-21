UP Guv Patel, CM Adityanath take part in Yoga Day event in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jun 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed different asanas as they led the International Day of Yoga celebrations in the state on Friday.

The governor and the CM were joined by hundreds of people on the lawns of the Governor's House here.

Speaking on the occasion, Patel said, "International Yoga Day is actually a day for new encouragement. The day encourages us to take pride in our traditions." Speaking before her, the chief minister said yoga is a tool to make the mind and body healthy.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya participated in a yoga event in Prayagraj.

Yoga Day events were organised at several places across Lucknow by various organisations and saw participation from people of all ages. PTI CDN RHL