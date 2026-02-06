UP Guv watches 'Pariksha Pe Charcha-2026' with school students

Lucknow, Feb 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Friday watched the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Pariksha Pe Charcha-2026" programme with the school students in Lucknow.

On this occasion, the Governor motivated the students of KKV Girls Inter College, Lucknow, for their studies and exam preparation and encouraged them for a bright future.

She urged the school students to incorporate the guidance and suggestions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme into their lives, an official statement said.

Listen to everyone's advice, but change your lifestyle pattern only when you want to. Education should not feel like a burden, focus not only on marks but also on improving life -- these are some of the mantras Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared with school students to de-stress themselves ahead of board exams.

Modi also noted that exams are like festivals and should be celebrated.

In his interaction with the students during the ninth edition of "Pariksha Pe Charcha with PM", he asserted that comfort zones don't shape life -- your way of living does.

"Education should not feel like a burden. It needs our total involvement," he said.

"Education in bits and pieces does not ensure success. Instead of focusing on marks, everyone should focus on where they have made it in life," he added. PTI NAV SHS