UP: Hanuman idol placed in shrine of another faith in Ghaziabad; FIR lodged

Ghaziabad(UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Police here have registered an FIR against unidentified individuals for allegedly placing an idol of Lord Hanuman inside an ancient religious shrine of another faith located in a village in the Bhojpur police station area here, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Tuesday night, and a purported video of the act went viral on social media on Wednesday, triggering anger among members of the community who gathered and protested outside the monument.

"Police reached the spot and appeased the enraged mob," said Sub-Inspector Shivam Pandey, who lodged the FIR.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Modinagar) Amit Saxena said, "The idol has been removed from the shrine and placed in a temple. Police teams are trying to nab the delinquents." He added that additional police have been deployed in the area to ensure peace. PTI COR CDN ARB MPL MPL