UP: Hapur court sentences 3 to life imprisonment for killing man over poll rivalry

Hapur (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sentenced three men to life in prison in a murder case related to election rivalry and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each, officials said.

Din Mohammad, his sons Shan Mohammad and Gulihasan were convicted for shooting Neeraj in Pooth village due to election rivalry on February 24, 2016, the district police spokesperson said in a statement.

Investigations revealed that the accused, after winning a Gram Panchayat election, killed Neeraj near a government tap in Bahadurgarh area, the spokesperson said.

He said that while Additional District and Session Judge Gyanendra Singh Yadav acquitted others involved in the case for lack of evidence, Din and his sons were found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.