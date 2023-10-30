UP-Haryana inter-state border demarcation begins near Noida

Noida, Oct 30 (PTI) The inter-state demarcation between Uttar Pradesh and Haryana started in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday as part of which pillars will be erected along the 65-km border at a cost of around Rs 4.50 crore, officials said.

The UP government has set a budget of Rs 2.23 crore for the demarcation while a similar amount has been allocated by the Haryana government for the project, they said.

On Monday, according to the instructions of Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Manish Kumar Verma, the work of border determination was reviewed by Deputy Collector Bhairpal Singh by conducting an on-site inspection.

"In accordance with the orders given by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, the work of determining the inter-state border of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in Gautam Buddh Nagar district is being done by Survey Officer Satyarth Prakash, Survey of India (Chandigarh), Satyavrit Shashi Bhushan, Surveyor/Squad Officer Survey of India (Chandigarh), among others," Singh said.

"In accordance with the order given of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, the work of installing pillars on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana state has started, for which Rs 2,23,13,208 has been given by the Uttar Pradesh government and the same amount has been given by the Haryana government,” he said.

The deputy collector said about 65 km of the border in Gautam Buddh Nagar district has 32 villages which are under survey and these include villages Faleda Khadar, Jhuppa, Amarpur, Palaka, Mehndipur Khadar, Govindgarh, Sirsa, Makanpur Khadar, Belakala, and Gulavali.

The officer has appealed to the public to maintain peace during pillar determination and provide cooperation to the Survey of India officers and employees and also to inform the officials concerned in case of any objection, according to an official statement. PTI KIS RHL