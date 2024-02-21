UP has become paper-leak Pradesh: Congress slams BJP

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the "dangerous trend" of paper leaks and asserted that all such examinations should be conducted again with the age limit raised for those appearing for them.

Advertisment

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in charge of communications, said Rahul Gandhi is continuously raising the issue of paper leaks during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state.

"Continuous leaking of examination papers is a dangerous trend in Uttar Pradesh. This is a new way of extortion. Lakhs of youngsters are made to fill forms in the name of government jobs, after which the papers are leaked. Due to this, not only the money of the youngsters gets wasted but also their morale gets broken," he said.

Ramesh noted that many youngsters are past the age of appearing for examinations due to this trend.

Advertisment

"Rahul Gandhi is continuously raising the issue of paper leaks during the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. This looting must stop. All the examinations should be conducted again and the age limit for those appearing for them should also be increased," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Ramesh also shared a chart of examinations such as UPTET, UP Police and Tubewell Driver, mentioning the price of the forms and the number of posts as well as applicants.

"Uttar Pradesh has become paper-leak Pradesh," the caption of the chart read.

The east-to-west Manipur-Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra yatra, which entered Uttar Pradesh last week, is scheduled to traverse 6,700 kilometres through 15 states. It aims at highlighting the message of "nyay (justice)" while meeting common people on the way. PTI ASK ASK SZM