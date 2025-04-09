UP has been a sacred land of Jain Tirthankaras, says CM Adityanath on World Navkar Mahamantra Day

Lucknow, Apr 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday highlighted the state’s deep connection with Jain heritage and called upon people to adopt the teachings of Jainism in their daily lives.

"UP has been a sacred land of Jain Tirthankaras, where the tradition of spirituality and religion was carried forward," he said while addressing a grand event on the occasion of World Navkar Mahamantra Day at the Sangeet Natak Akademi in Gomti Nagar here.

"The state has a deep connection with Jain heritage. All of us should adopt the teachings of Jainism in our daily lives," he added.

"Lord Rishabhdev, the first Jain Tirthankara, was born in Ayodhya. Five Tirthankaras were born in Ayodhya, and another in Kashi," he said, underscoring the religious significance of the region.

The event was organised by the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) with a focus on promoting peace, energy, positivity, and global welfare through the chanting of the Navkar Mantra.

He also referred to an inspiring message delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing, in which the PM outlined nine resolutions to bring the Namokar Mantra into practical life.

"These resolutions are worth adopting by every individual," he said.

Extending greetings on the occasion of Lord Mahavir Jayanti, CM Yogi urged people to spread the message of non-violence and compassion taught by Jainism.

Describing the Navkar Mantra as a powerful spiritual tool, he said, "This mantra is a means of liberation from physical, divine, and spiritual sufferings. When one connects with the spirit of penance, self-purification, and the welfare of the world, one not only uplifts oneself but becomes an inspiration for others as well." He said that the lives of all 24 Jain Tirthankaras were dedicated to the welfare of humanity.

"Through their teachings and penance, they established a noble path of living, which remains relevant even today. Every Indian should draw inspiration from these ideals and incorporate them into their lives," he said.

Hailing the event as historic, CM Yogi said this was the first time World Navkar Mahamantra Day was celebrated simultaneously across the globe, establishing Jain values on an international platform. He expressed hope that this global initiative would inspire countless people to embrace peace and harmony.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt greetings on Mahavir Jayanti and urged everyone to imbibe the values and teachings of Jainism in their lives.