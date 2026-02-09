UP has emerged as breakthrough state: Anandiben Patel

Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh has transformed itself from a "bottleneck state" into a "breakthrough state," Governor Anandiben Patel said on Monday.

Addressing a joint sitting of both houses of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature on the first day of the Budget Session, Patel highlighted the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath-led government, even as members of the Samajwadi Party (SP), the main opposition, protested inside and outside the assembly.

Patel's over 30-minute address was interrupted by shouts of "Governor go back," and "anti-reservation government will not work" by the SP members During her address, SP legislators repeatedly came near the speaker's dais and shouted slogans.

The governor urged the protesting members on three occasions to stop sloganeering and return to their seats.

Patel said that with the resolve of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' nearly six crore people in the state had been lifted out of poverty.

"The state has successfully transformed itself from a bottleneck state into a breakthrough state. The government believes in taking problems to their logical solutions," she said.

She said that in line with the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B R Ambedkar, the government is committed to making 2026 a strong symbol of 'Antyodaya,' social justice and inclusive public welfare by keeping the goal of zero poverty at the centre of its policies.

"The government is moving forward with firm resolve to realise the vision of Developed Uttar Pradesh @2047. I am pleased that a very meaningful discussion was held in the State Legislature for preparing the Developed India, Developed Uttar Pradesh @2047 vision document," Patel said.

In her 55-page address, the governor detailed the government's major achievements since 2017, citing improvements in law and order, infrastructure, investment, employment generation and welfare sectors.

SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav said Patel's address was nothing but a "mahotsava" of false praise for the ruling dispensation.

"The governor's address did nothing more than promote a government steeped in corruption and turned into a 'mahotsav' (festival) of false praise for the ruling dispensation," he said. PTI AR ABN VN VN