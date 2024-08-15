UP has established itself as state with unlimited potential: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh has established itself as a state with "unlimited potential" and its government was making efforts for an all-round development of every social group.

After unfurling the national flag at the Assembly here on the occasion of the country's 78th Independence Day, he also listed various development works completed in the state or are in the pipeline.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is making every effort for all-round development of every social group, especially women, farmers, youths and the poor, to fulfil the prime minister's promise of a developed India by 2047," Adityanath said.

"Uttar Pradesh, which was once considered a barrier in the development of the country, has today established itself as a state with unlimited potential," he said.

Better law and order, and security in Uttar Pradesh have changed people's perception towards the state, Adityanath added.

Before attending the event at the Assembly, Adityanath unfurled the national flag at his official residence here. PTI CDN NSD NSD