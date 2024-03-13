UP has unlimited potential, some people turned it 'bimaru': Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed previous governments on Wednesday, saying they turned the state "bimaru (sick)" in spite of its unlimited potential.

He also said there was a time when no one was ready to invest in Uttar Pradesh, but the state has now emerged as a superior destination for investment in the country.

Speaking at a mega loan distribution programme of the Ministry of MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) here in the state capital, Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh is a state of unlimited potential.... Some people turned the state bimaru in spite of the that unlimited potential."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said when the "double-engine" government came to power, a reference to the party being in power both at the Centre and in the state, this "unlimited potential was linked to the campaign for the country's progress and development of youngsters and entrepreneurs under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Adityanath said once no investor wanted to come to Uttar Pradesh but now, the state has emerged as a superior destination for investment.

"Our aim is to develop Uttar Pradesh as the growth engine for the country," he said.

State MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan, Chief Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra and other dignitaries attended the programme.