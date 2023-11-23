UP: Head constable hangs self in Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) A head constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself here, a senior police official said on Thursday. The policeman's body was found hanging from a tree in a garden on Afzalgarh road, they said.

According to police, Head Constable Rahul Kumar (37), posted at Sherkot police station, did not reach home after duty on Wednesday night.

Police conducted searches and found his body hanging from a tree in a garden on Afzalgarh road, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dharam Singh Marchal said.

According to the family, Kumar had mental health issues for a long time and was under treatment, the ASP added.