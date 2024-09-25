UP: Head constable stabbed to death by minor son in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) An Uttar Pradesh Police head constable was stabbed to death here allegedly by his teenage son following an altercation over a minor issue on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Yamunapuram Colony under the Kotwali Dehat area.

Circle Officer (CO) Shankar Prasad said Head Constable Praveen Kumar (48), who was posted at the Power Corporation, had an argument with his son over car keys.

"Kumar's son, aged around 15, asked him for the car keys, leading to an argument between the two. In the heat of the moment, the son attacked his father with a knife," Prasad said.

Kumar was rushed to a local hospital and later referred to Noida but he succumbed to injuries en route. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the CO said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, police said.