UP: Headmaster attacks education officer during inquiry into complaint by school staff

Sitapur (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) A Basic Education Officer (BEO) was allegedly assaulted in his office by a headmaster during an inquiry into a complaint from his school's staff here, officials said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, BEO Akhilesh Pratap Singh said that Brijendra Verma, the headmaster of the primary school, Nadwa, in the Mahmudabad area of Sitapur district, was harassing an assistant teacher from the same school.

After receiving a complaint regarding the matter, the BEO summoned the headmaster to his office to discuss the issue. Singh began the inquiry by having both the headmaster and the assistant teacher face each other.

"When everyone present indicated that the headmaster was guilty, he suddenly became enraged, took out his belt, and attacked me," Singh claimed.

Following the assault, the headmaster was handed over to the police and has been suspended from his position by the BEO with immediate effect, according to officials.