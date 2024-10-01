UP: Headmaster hangs self in govt school, alleges harassment by colleagues, BSA

Amroha (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) A government school headmaster's body was found hanging within the institution's building here on Tuesday, with the Amroha district administration ordering a probe into the suspected suicide case.

Sanjeev Kumar (50) worked at the composite school in Sultanpur area under Gajraula Police Station limits of the district. He has alleged harassment by two colleagues and the district's basic education officer, officials said.

District Magistrate Nidhi Gupta said the headmaster's body was found hanging in the school and senior administrative officials were sent to the spot.

"An investigation team led by Additional DM (Judiciary) and comprising Chief Development Officer, District Inspector of Schools and Additional Superintendent of Police has been formed to probe the matter," Gupta told reporters.

Asked about those named in the suicide note as accused, the DM said, "Prima facie, the names that appeared include two teachers of the school -- Raghvendra Singh and Sarita Singh -- and BSA (Basic Shiksha Adhikari) Monika.” Noting that Kumar has left behind a detailed 18-page register containing more details of his situation, she said "it is a matter of investigation why a teacher had to resort to such a step and once the probe committee's work is completed, further action would be taken accordingly".

In a purported suicide note, Kumar said he was taking the extreme step because "I am fed up with Raghvendra Singh, Sarita Singh and BSA (Basic Shiksha Adhikari) Madam".

"It is better to die than to face their insults, torture and abuses... I have been tolerating their bullying since April 2, 2019. I want the CBI to investigate them. I request the officials with folded hands that the investigator should not be from Moradabad division because their influence is prevalent in the entire division," the suicide note stated.

Meanwhile, Kumar's son, Anuj Singh, told reporters that his father faced constant harassment, which was ignored by higher authorities. PTI COR/KIS NB NB