UP: Hearing in poll code violation cases against Kejriwal postponed due to lawyers' strike

Sultanpur (UP), May 17 (PTI) A lawyers' strike on Saturday forced the postponement of hearing in two cases of poll code violation against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at a special MP-MLA court here, officials said.

The cases will now be heard on July 5, they said.

The cases date back to 2014 when complaints were registered against Kejriwal and others at Gauriganj and Musafirkhana police stations in Amethi during campaigning for then-AAP Lok Sabha candidate Kumar Vishwas. The AAP chief's lawyer, Madan Singh, said Kejriwal filed a petition in the Supreme Court after which the top court granted him exemption from personal appearance in the two cases until further orders.

"Saturday's scheduled hearings were postponed due to a lawyers' strike. The prosecution's apparent lack of interest in pursuing the cases has already led to prolonged delays in the proceedings," Singh said. PTI COR CDN ARI