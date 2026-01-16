UP: Hearing of AAP MP Sanjay Singh's model code violation case deferred to Feb 4

Sultanpur (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) The hearing of a model code of conduct violation case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh was deferred on Friday due to administrative reasons, with the matter now listed for February 4, his counsel said.

Advocate Madan Singh, appearing for the AAP MP, said the matter was listed before the MP-MLA court on Friday but proceedings could not take place as the judge concerned was on duty for the bar council elections and was on leave.

The case pertains to alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the three-tier panchayat elections in Bandhua Kala area in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district. The trial is currently at the stage of recording evidence, and the court has fixed February 4 for further hearing, Singh's counsel said.

He said the complainant's associate and erstwhile Sub-Inspector Ajay Pal had already testified before court, and the defence had completed cross-examination of the witness.

The case dates back to April 13, 2021. It is alleged that an unauthorised public meeting was held in Hasanpur village under Bandhua Kala police station limits during the panchayat polls in support of district panchayat member Salma Begum. Police had registered a case against Sanjay Singh, 12 named persons and 45 unidentified supporters in this connection.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed against 11 accused, including Maksud Ansari, Salim Ansari and Jagdish Yadav. Other accused in the case have already secured bail.

Due to repeated absence, the court had earlier issued a bailable warrant against Sanjay Singh. He surrendered before the court in July 2024 and was released on furnishing two bail bonds of Rs 20,000 each along with a personal bond.

In June, the special court had rejected the discharge plea of the accused, accepting the chargesheet and framing charges.