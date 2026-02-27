UP: Helper arrested for raping employer's wife

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) A 41-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man who worked at her husband's shop in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, police said on Friday.

The woman, in her complaint, stated that she suffers from depression and take medicines for it, which makes her drowsy, they said.

The accused, Ayush (28), who worked at her husband's shop and also attended her household jobs, took advantage of her drowsy state due medicines and raped her on several occasions, she alleged.

According to the police, on February 13, the woman failed to take her medicines and caught the accused while he attempted to rape her again. When she resisted, Ayush threatened her and asked her to stay silent.

Subsequently, she narrated the entire ordeal to her husband, following which a case was registered on February 23, they said.

Palia SHO Pankaj Tripathi told PTI that on the complaint lodged by the survivor, a case was registered under BNS sections 64 (rape) and section 351(3) (criminal intimidation). Subsequently, the accused was arrested on February 25. PTI COR NAV NB NB