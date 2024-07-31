UP: Helper at Mathura's Shri Giriraj temple flees with over Rs 1 crore donation; probe on

Mathura (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) A helper at Shri Giriraj temple located in Govardhan town of Mathura district fled with more than Rs one crore donated there, police on Wednesday said.

The temple manager lodged a police complaint in this regard.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Triguna Bisen said the case is of Giriraj temple of Govardhan.

"A sevayat (helper) of the temple, Dinesh Chandra, had left on Monday to deposit the amount of Rs 1,09,37,200 received in the donation box of the temple in the bank, but he did not reach there," Bisen said.

When Dinesh did not return to the temple even after waiting for a long time on Monday, attempts were made to contact him by calling him several times. The temple manager Chandra Vinod Kaushik registered a case in this regard on Tuesday, police said.

The search for the accused is on, they said. PTI COR CDN AS AS