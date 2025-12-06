UP: High alert, patrolling intensified in Varanasi on Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

Varanasi (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) Police in Varanasi are on high alert on Saturday, as the day marks 33 years since the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Dashashwamedh ACP Atul Anjan Tripathi said a special operation was being conducted on the day, with police officers patrolling various areas. Security has been increased at crowded public places in the district.

Tripathi further stated that checking drives are being held at public places. Police personnel in plain clothes are monitoring dense localities.

Security forces have been deployed on rooftops in sensitive areas, while surveillance is being carried out using advanced monitoring equipment such as binoculars and high-powered torches, he said.

On Friday evening, a patrol was also conducted from Godaulia to the Ganga Ghat under Additional Commissioner of Police Shivhari Meena, along with the Rapid Action Force, Provincial Armed Constabulary, and local police force. During this patrol, suspicious individuals and vehicles were checked in crowded areas, police said.