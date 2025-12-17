UP highway authorities step up fog safety measures after deadly crashes

Lucknow, Dec 17 (PTI) Highway authorities in Uttar Pradesh have intensified safety measures on expressways and national highways to prevent road accidents amid dense fog conditions during the winter season, officials said on Wednesday, a day after multiple fog-linked crashes left at least 25 people dead across the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), which operates key access-controlled highways including the Agra-Lucknow Expressway (Taj Expressway), Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway, said enhanced precautions were being put in place following Tuesday's accidents.

At least 25 people were killed and 59 were injured in a series of accidents attributed to poor visibility, with the worst incident reported from the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, where a multi-vehicle pile-up claimed 13 lives. Four people each were killed in Basti and Unnao, while two fatalities were reported each from Meerut and Barabanki, the officials said.

UPEIDA Nodal Officer (Route Safety and Security) Rajesh Pandey said fog-related accidents this season began on Tuesday. "Most of the accidents, including those on the Purvanchal and Taj expressways, were rear-end collisions caused by poor visibility," he said.

Pandey said a proposal would be sent to the state government within a day or two to reduce the maximum speed limit on expressways from the current 120 kmph to 80 kmph during the fog period, which generally lasts until February 15.

He said special advisories were being issued for two-wheeler riders, who are allowed on expressways. "During fog, we request motorcyclists to halt at toll plazas. We are making arrangements for blankets and basic facilities for them," Pandey, a former IPS officer and SSP Lucknow, told PTI.

UPEIDA has also activated public address systems at all toll plazas to make real-time announcements about fog conditions ahead, based on inputs from patrol teams, he said.

"Fog is usually denser near water bodies and low-lying stretches. We alert commuters accordingly," he added.

Pamphlets containing safety guidelines, do's and don'ts, and emergency helpline numbers, including 14449, are also being distributed among commuters. Pandey reiterated that parking on expressways is strictly prohibited.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also launched a statewide drive to improve visibility and awareness among road users during winter fog.

Officials said the speed limit on highways under NHAI is 100 kmph and stressed that besides fog, wrong-side driving and unauthorised entry and exit through highway cuts remain major causes of accidents.

Senior Manager at the Luharli (Gautam Buddh Nagar) and Gabhana (Aligarh) toll plazas, Bajrang Saini, said reflective tapes are being distributed to motorists to improve vehicle visibility.

"Certain vehicles like tractor-trolleys and trucks either do not have reflective tapes or have non-functional lights, which increases the risk. There are also three-wheelers and even bullock carts on largely rural stretches that need to be visible," he told PTI.

Saini said NHAI patrol vehicles are regularly deployed to assist commuters, while toll plazas make frequent announcements about fog conditions, emergency contact numbers and safe driving practices.

"This is a regular annual practice during winters," he said.

According to the officials, the Luharli toll plaza records around 40,000 vehicles daily, while Gabhana sees nearly 20,000 vehicles per day.

At NHAI's Dakhina-Sheikhpur toll plaza on the Lucknow-Raebareli road, a similar initiative is underway, where project head Dilip Pandey said, "Good quality reflective tapes are being distributed to vehicles which require them. The objective is to reduce accidents." Among other measures, he said lights on roads are functional and ensured they are maintained properly, as are road markings, and blinkers, which help commuters in reduced visibility also.

"Our patrol teams are making constant efforts to check wrong lane driving," Pandey told PTI, adding that the Dakhina-Sheikhpur toll plaza logs around 15,000 vehicles on average daily.

Authorities have urged motorists to drive cautiously, maintain safe distances and strictly follow advisories as dense fog conditions are expected to persist across the state in the coming weeks. PTI KIS APL APL