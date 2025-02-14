UP: Hindu organisations protest against Valentines' Day in Agra, call it 'western imposition'

Agra (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) In a show of opposition to the Valentine’s Day celebrations, several Hindu organisations, including the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, staged protests in Agra on Friday.

The activists protested against what they described as the "Western imposition" of Valentine's Day and burned an effigy to symbolise their disapproval.

The protest began at Subhash Park, where the effigy of Valentine’s Day was set alight in a symbolic act of defiance. Following this, activists, some of them wielding sticks, roamed through various parks across the city, voicing their opposition to what they termed as "obscenity" associated with the day.

Saurabh Sharma, the District president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, spoke to the media during the protest, and said, "Valentine’s Day is a celebration borrowed from the Western cultures and has no place in our civilization. On this day, parks turn into centres of indecency. We will not tolerate such activities and will teach a lesson to those indulging in this behaviour." PTI COR CDN HIG