UP: Hindutva outfit seeks ban on participation of Muslims in Holi celebrations

Mathura: The Dharam Raksha Sangh, a Hindu nationalist outfit based in Vrindavan, has issued a statement expressing distrust towards the Muslim community and alleged the possibility of disturbances during the Holi celebrations.

The group has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to impose restrictions on their participation.

Dharam Raksha Sangh's national president Saurabh Gaur claimed that recent incidents in Bareilly showed people belonging to the Muslim community threatening the Hindus.

"We have decided to prohibit the entry of Muslims in Holi celebrations at major pilgrimage sites like Mathura, Vrindavan, Nandgaon, Barsana, Gokul and Dauji," he stated.

The organisation declared that Holi is a festival of love and harmony for the Sanatan community and opposed any involvement of Muslims in selling colors or entering the festivities.

"We still perceive a threat from their intentions. They could cause disturbances," Gaur alleged.

Supporting the demand, Dharam Raksha Sangh's national coordinator Acharya Badrish likened the Muslims to "separatists and jihadists" and urged the government to enforce a ban similar to restrictions placed on Muslim participation in Garba festivities in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

"Since they object to colors and gulal, they have no place in our Holi celebrations," he remarked.

Badrish suggested that Muslims could be allowed if they provided a written assurance to the Hindus.

"Otherwise, they should be kept away and the government must ensure it," he said.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Sharma, a petitioner in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute, wrote a letter to the chief minister in his blood and demanded a ban on the entry of Muslims into Braj’s Holi celebrations.

He alleged that Muslims could "spit on sweets" during the festivities.

In response, Shahi Idgah Intazamia Committee secretary Tanveer Ahmed, who is the legal representative of the Muslim side in the temple-mosque dispute, dismissed these statements as divisive.

"Holi in Braj has always been celebrated with love and peace. There has never been any complaint from any community. Even great Krishna devotees like Ras Khan and Taj Bibi, who were Muslims, are revered here," he said.

Ahmed highlighted that even during the recently concluded Maha Kumbh, the Muslims provided shelter and food to the Hindu pilgrims, showcasing communal harmony.

"Holi will be celebrated here in the same spirit of brotherhood. People will exchange greetings and embrace each other as per tradition. Such statements only seek to create divisions," he said.

Ahmed said while the Dharam Raksha Sangh's statement may reflect personal opinions, it is up to the government to respond to their demands.