UP: History-sheeter held following encounter with police

Lucknow, Sep 26 (PTI) A history-sheeter carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on information leading to his arrest was held following an encounter with police in Rampur district on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Zubair alias Kalia was wanted in Gorakhpur district in connection with a murder case and alleged cow slaughter.

On Friday, police intercepted him while he was on his way from Chaku Chowk to Mandi in the Ganj police station area of Rampur. Zubair was injured in the ensuing encounter.

He has been sent to the Rampur District Hospital for treatment.

Sub-Inspector Rahul Jadon and Constable Sandeep Kumar were also injured in the incident, the statement said. PTI NAV RC