UP: History-sheeter killed in police encounter in Mathura

Lucknow/Mathura (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) A history-sheeter carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 died on Saturday after an encounter with the police, officials said. According to a statement issued, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said that Manoj alias Uttam had multiple rape and robbery cases registered against him. On the intervening night of May 30 and May 31, in a joint operation between the Special Operations Group and the police, Manoj was arrested following an encounter during which he sustained a bullet injury on his leg, police said. He was rushed to a district hospital in Mathura for treatment. However, around 11 am when Manoj was being taken for an X-ray, he managed to escape from police custody, Senior Superintendent of Police Mathura Shailesh Pandey said. Subsequently, a case under sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code were registered against him, the SSP said. Meanwhile, Inspector General Agra Range Deepak Kumar announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for Manoj’s arrest. Police teams were formed and around 3.20 pm, Manoj was found near Lauhlari Mata Mandir Tiraha. Upon seeing the police, he began firing at them. The officials retaliated in self-defence and he suffered another injury. He was rushed to a Community Health Centre in Chhata where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, the DGP said.

A country-made pistol, ammunition and a motorcycle has been recovered from him, police said. In a statement, the police said that Kumar was a history-sheeter and was serving his time in jail for raping a woman at gunpoint in 2015. On May 15, Manoj came out of jail on a month-long parole. However, on May 25, a case was registered against him at the Mahawan police station reporting that he had raped and robbed an elderly woman on the pretext of giving her a lift, police said. Following the encounter, a case was also registered against Head Constables Anand Pratap and Nepal Singh for negligence of duty and were suspended, Pandey said. PTI NAV COR HIG HIG