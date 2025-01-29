UP: History-sheeter shot dead in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) A 50-year-old history-sheeter was shot dead on Tuesday by unidentified gunmen in Mauaima area of this district, police said.

The incident took place in Kanchanpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat said.

The police identified the deceased as Afsar Ahmed, a resident of Delhupur in neighbouring Pratapgarh district.

"Ahmed was travelling on a motorcycle when unknown attackers shot him dead in the Mauaima area this evening," Gunawat said.

He said Ahmed was a history-sheeter and had gone to jail about a year ago in connection with the murder of one Naseem Ahmed.

Police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the attackers, the DCP said.

The body has been sent for postmortem after completing legal formalities, the officer added.