UP: Home guard arrested for setting liquor shop on fire in Meerut after being denied alcohol

Meerut (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) A home guard was arrested here for allegedly setting an English liquor shop on fire after being denied alcohol, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday night in the Daurala area. The accused, Kapil, was posted with Dial-112, they said.

According to police, Kapil had demanded liquor on credit and, when refused, returned with petrol. CCTV footage showed him wearing khaki trousers and a black vest with a cloth tied on his head.

He arrived at the shop, sprinkled petrol from a bottle at the entrance, and set it ablaze with a matchstick before fleeing on a motorcycle. A cyclist present nearby was also seen leaving the spot later, they added.

Locals rushed to the site and managed to douse the flames.

"Based on a complaint from the shop salesman, an FIR was lodged and the accused was arrested. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime," Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said.

The officer said that Kapil has been produced before a court.