UP: Home guard dies by electrocution while working at home in Etawah

Etawah (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) A 35-year-old home guard died of electrocution after he stepped on a live electric wire while working at his residence here on Tuesday, police said.

Station House Officer Amit Kumar Mishra said the incident took place in Pitambar Pura village under the Friends Colony police station limits.

The victim, identified as Nilesh, was working at home when his foot came in contact with a live electric wire lying on the ground, causing him to receive a severe electric shock. He lost consciousness and collapsed at the spot, police said.

Family members rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead after examination. The body was subsequently kept in the mortuary.

On receiving information, police reached the hospital, completed the inquest proceedings and sent the body for postmortem examination, Mishra said.