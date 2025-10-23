UP: Home Guard dies during treatment after road accident in Etah

Etah (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) A 52-year-old Home Guard posted at Awagarh police station in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district died during treatment on Thursday, two days after he was seriously injured in a road accident while on his way to duty, police said.

Surendra Kumar, a resident of Misa Kala village, was on his way to Awagarh police station on Tuesday morning when an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle near Mohanpur village.

He sustained severe injuries in the collision and was admitted to Etah Medical College with the help of local residents.

Kumar succumbed to his injuries on Thursday in the hospital, officials said.

Awagarh SHO Akhilesh Kumar Dixit said Kumar was a dedicated and disciplined and was known for his calm nature.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and launched a search for the unidentified vehicle and its driver.

Family members have demanded strict action against the accused and financial assistance from the administration.