UP: Home guard found dead on police outpost's roof

Etah (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) A 40-year-old home guard was found dead on the roof of Pondiri Police Outpost in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district on Friday, police said.

Sarvendra Pal Singh was alone on duty at the outpost under Awagarh police station in the early hours of the day, they said.

His body was found lying in a pool of blood on the roof of the police outpost, the police said, adding that an illegal firearm was recovered near the body.

Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar said that Singh was experiencing some family-related stress. However, all angles are being probed.

"Call record details are being looked into to ascertain who he was in contact with at the time of the incident," he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.