UP: Home Guard personnel on election duty in Sultanpur dies

Sultanpur (UP), May 24 (PTI) A Home Guard personnel, who was here on poll duty, has died, police said on Friday.

Pawan Kumar's health suddenly deteriorated under suspicious circumstances on Thursday, the police said.

The Home Guard personnel was taken to the district hospital when his health deteriorated but the doctor declared him dead upon arrival, Station House Officer (SHO) Satendra Kumar Singh said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem and his family has been informed, SHO Singh said.

According to the police, Pawan Kumar (48) was a resident of Meerut district.

He, along with a group of security personnel, was deployed at a polling station here and was temporarily residing at a private school on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway under Kotwali Dehat police station area, they said.

Polling will be held at this Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh in the sixth phase of elections on Saturday. PTI COR CDN BHJ