UP: Hospital sealed after man claims medical negligence killed his newborn, infected wife

Bareilly(UP), Sep 7(PTI) Acting on a complaint of gross medical negligence, the District Magistrate Avinash Singh ordered the sealing of the A-One Hospital and the registration of a case against its doctors and owner, officials said on Sunday.

The complaint was filed by Tahir Khan, who alleged that on June 3, 2025, the doctors at the hospital performed a C-section on his wife, resulting in the death of their baby. He further accused the doctors of leaving a gauze swab inside his wife's abdomen, which caused a severe infection.

Tahir then took his wife to another hospital, where an emergency operation was performed to remove the infected uterus and the gauze swab. The police have registered a case based on the complaint.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Laik Ahmed Ansari said that following the orders of Bareilly Chief Medical Officer Dr Vishram Singh, the health department team sealed the hospital on Saturday evening.