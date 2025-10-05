UP: House collapses on sleeping family, 1 dead, 4 in hospital

Banda (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was killed and four of his family members were seriously injured when a kutcha house collapsed on them in Fatehpur district early Sunday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 4 am in the Gojh village of the Lalauli area.

The five were sleeping inside the house were buried under the debris, Zafarganj Circle Officer Durgesh Deep said.

Police pulled everyone out of the rubble and rushed them to a hospital in Ghazipur town, where doctors declared Hiralal Kuril dead.

Sukhrani, 75, Hiralal's mother, his daughters, Reena and Meena, aged 25 and 23, and son 18-year-old son Yogendra, were referred to the district hospital for treatment, the CO said. PTI COR NAV SHS VN VN