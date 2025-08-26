UP: Husband arrested for alleged dowry death in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) Police have arrested the accused husband in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old woman for dowry just over three months after their marriage.

The development comes amid outrage over the suspected dowry murder of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati who was allegedly set ablaze in Greater Noida's Sirsa village on August 21.

According to the police, Rinchu Singh was allegedly murdered over dowry on August 17 in Pakrhi village.

"Acting on the complaint of Ram Naresh Singh of Wajitpur village in the district, a case was registered against the accused husband, Abhijeet Singh, father-in-law Awadhesh Singh, brother-in-law Abhishek Singh and sister-in-law Roshni Devi under various sections of the BNS and the Dowry Prohibition Act," Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said on Tuesday.

Citing the FIR registered in the matter, he said that Ram Naresh Singh has mentioned in the complaint that his daughter was married to Abhijeet Singh on April 29, 2025. On the day of marriage, the in-laws started exerting pressure on her for a 20-gram gold coin and a Maruti car. After people convinced them, they took Rinchu home following the 'bidaai' ceremony.

"After this, they tortured her mentally and physically for gold coins and a car and on August 17, they killed my daughter for dowry," Ram Naresh Singh said.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said that the accused husband, Abhijeet Singh (28), was arrested from near Ussa village on Monday and sent to jail after completing legal proceedings.

He said that the police are trying to arrest the three other accused.

In the Greater Noida case, police have arrested the victim Nikki's husband Vipin, his parents Satveer and Daya, and brother Rohit . Vipin was shot in the leg on Sunday while allegedly trying to escape police custody. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a time-bound probe, strict action against the accused, and security for Nikki's family and witnesses.

PTI COR NAV RT RT