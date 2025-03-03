UP: Husband gets life term, 4 others get 3-year in jail for dowry murder

Sonbhadra (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) A special court here on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 for the dowry-related murder of his wife two and a half years ago, according to a lawyer.

The court also sentenced four other accused, including the victim's in-laws, to three years in jail along with a fine of Rs 1,000 each, he said.

Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court) Archana Rani pronounced the verdict, sentencing the accused husband Hasnain to life imprisonment and four others -- his father Balmu, mother Naziran, brother-in-law Raju, and sister-in-law Robina -- to three years in prison, Government lawyer Satyaprakash Tripathi said.

The court also ruled that if Hasnain fails to pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional six months in jail.

On June 8, 2022, Zaibunnisa, a resident of Babhnauli village under the Robertsganj police station, lodged a complaint with Pannuganj police, alleging that her daughter Chandni Begum had been married to Hasnain of Banaura village (Pannuganj police station area) for around 12 years. Despite giving gifts and dowry within their means, Chandni was allegedly harassed by her husband and in-laws, who threatened to burn her alive over demands for Rs 1 lakh in dowry, Tripathi said.

Zaibunnisa further stated that on June 6, 2022, at midnight, Chandni called her family to inform them about the threats. When her family reached her in-laws' house, they found her in a severely burnt condition, he said.

She was rushed to the district hospital and later referred to Varanasi for advanced treatment, where she reportedly informed her family about the incident, he said.

Based on Zaibunnisa's complaint, police registered a case, conducted an investigation, and submitted a charge sheet in court. After reviewing the evidence, the court convicted the accused and pronounced the sentence, the lawyer said. PTI COR KIS NB NB NB