UP: Husband, mother-in-law sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in a dowry case

Bareilly (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A local court sentenced the husband and mother-in-law of a woman to life imprisonment for her murder in a dowry case.

Additional District Sessions Court judge Abhay Srivastava on Friday also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each on Darshan Singh (29) and his mother Kamlesh Devi (63), assistant district government advocate Anoop Koharwala said.

According to the prosecution, the woman's father Pramod Kumar, from the CB Ganj area of Bareilly city, had lodged a complaint at Fatehganj West police station in 2021 that his daughter was married to Singh from Chaneta village in 2020.

Kumar in his complaint alleged that Singh and his mother-in-law used to harass Priyanka alias Pinky for a refrigerator and Rs 2 lakhs.

When their demands were not met the accused killed the victim on February 6, 2021, Kumar said.

Post-mortem found rope marks on the victim's neck and seven witnesses were produced by the prosecution in the case, Srivastava said.

After hearing all the parties and observing the evidence, the court sentenced the accused, he added. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ