UP: Husband sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment in dowry death case in Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) A district court here on Thursday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on him in a dowry death case, prosecution officials said.

Additional District Government Counsel (Criminal) Shashank Khare said that on August 16, 2016, Harimohan, a resident of Chak Hingui village under Karari police station area had lodged a complaint alleging that his daughter Gomti Devi had been killed by her in-laws over demands for additional dowry and her body was hung to portray it as suicide.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Karari police station against the deceased’s husband Lav Kush, father-in-law Prabhu Pasi and mother-in-law, all residents of Mukimpur village under relevant sections of the IPC and the Dowry Prohibition Act, he said.

After completion of the investigation, a charge sheet was filed in the court.

Khare said that Additional District and Sessions Judge/Fast Track Court-I, Brijesh Kumar Yadav convicted Lav Kush, the husband of the deceased, and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 6,000.