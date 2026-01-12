UP: Husband sentenced to 15 years' jail, three others get 10-year terms in dowry death case

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) A court on Monday sentenced a man to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment, and his father and two brothers to 10 years' jail-term each, in connection with a dowry-related killing of a young woman in Shamli district.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of the four convicts after holding them guilty under sections 304B (dowry death) and 498A (cruelty by husband or relatives) of the IPC and sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, government counsel Arun Jawla said.

According to the prosecution, the victim Ayesha was married to Shehzad on November 16, 2015. She was allegedly killed by her in-laws over dowry demands a year later on November 16, 2016, at Thanabhawan town in Shamli district.

The prosecution said Ayesha was murdered and her body was later hanged from the ceiling to make it appear as a case of suicide.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Neha Garg convicted the accused husband, Shehzad, and sentenced him to 15 years in prison, while his father Sagiruddin and brothers Amjad and Arif were awarded 10 years' imprisonment each. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB