UP: Husband, wife commit suicide after domestic disagreement in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train, and hours later his wife was also found hanging at their rented home here, with the police suspecting that the couple were going through some domestic issues.

According to police, Ritesh Yadav (26) died after being hit by a passenger train near the Kuan Peepur railway crossing between Revati and Suremanpur railway stations on Thursday morning.

Later that evening, his wife Neetu Singh (25) was found hanging from a ceiling fan at their rented house in Revati town, they said.

Revati Station House Officer (SHO) Rohan Rakesh Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

A family dispute is believed to have triggered the tragic incidents and the case is under investigation, he added.

Officials said Ritesh and Neetu had a love marriage against his family's wishes. The couple was having disagreements for the past few days.

On Thursday morning, following an argument with his wife Ritesh left the house. Later, it was found that he had been struck by a train, the SHO said.

Meanwhile, Neetu's room remained locked from the inside throughout the day and by the evening concerned neighbors informed the landlord, who then notified the police, he said.

Upon reaching the spot and being unable to open the door, the team broke it down and found her body hanging from the ceiling fan, the officer said. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ