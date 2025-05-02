UP: IAF sergeant shot dead with service rifle at Sarsawa Air Force station

Saharanpur (UP), May 2 (PTI) A sergeant posted at the Sarsawa Air Force station in Saharanpur district was found dead on Friday after he was reportedly shot with his service rifle, police said.

While the Sarsawa police station, under whose jurisdiction the Air Force station falls, has not received any formal complaint in the matter yet, a forensic team was dispatched to the scene to examine the body and gather evidence, police said.

SP (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that police received information that an Air Force sergeant was taken to a hospital after being shot.

"By the time police reached the medical college in Pilkhani, the sergeant had succumbed to his injuries," the officer said.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased, identified as Harpreet Singh (36), was on duty when he was shot by his service rifle. The bullet reportedly passed through his head," he added.

Singh was rushed to the medical college in Pilkhani in a critical condition, where doctors pronounced him dead, the officer said.

Police have launched a probe to establish the chain of events leading to the fatal shooting after sending the body for autopsy, the SP said. PTI COR CDN ARI