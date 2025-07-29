UP: Idol vandalised in Sonbhadra temple; police register FIR

Sonbhadra (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) An idol of a deity installed at a temple here was found vandalised by unidentified persons here, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said the idol was damaged by unknown anti-social elements during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at the temple located in Ambedkar Nagar locality.

A case has been registered at the Robertsganj police station, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused, he said.

He said there was no disturbance to peace or law and order in the area following the incident.