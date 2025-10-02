UP: Idols inside Shiva temple vandalised in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) Unidentified people damaged the idols at an old Shiva temple located within the premises of a school in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night at the Shiva Lakshmi Junior High School in Chapar village, Nakud SHO Ashok Sisodia told PTI. Police were informed of the incident through the emergency call services.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and necessary legal action has been initiated.

People who vandalised the temple will be apprehended soon and sent to jail, the SHO said.