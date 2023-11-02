UP: IIT-BHU student molested, stripped by bike-borne men

Varanasi: A student of IIT-BHU was allegedly molested and stripped by three motorcycle-borne men, who also recorded a video of the act, near her hostel here, police said on Thursday.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students on Thursday held a protest. They claimed outside elements were involved in the incident and demanded that outsiders be banned from entering the campus.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman, she was out with a friend on Wednesday night. They were near the Karman Baba temple when three men came there on a motorcycle and forcibly took her to a corner and gagged her after separating her from her friend.

The accused then stripped the woman, made a video of her and clicked photos. They let her go after 15 minutes and took her phone number, the complaint stated.

On the basis of the woman's complaint, an FIR has been registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the IT Act at Lanka police station, police said.

Efforts are being made to identify the accused, they said.

Hundreds of students gathered near IIT-BHU's Rajputana Hostel and protested against the incident.