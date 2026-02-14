UP: IIT Kanpur technician hangs self to death following 'argument' with fiancé

Kanpur (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) A 28-year-old junior technician at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) on Saturday hanged herself to death inside the campus accommodation allegedly after disconnecting her phone with fiancé.

The deceased has been identified as Anju Kumari, a native of Jharkhand's Jadugoda, and was living here for the last three years, they said.

According to the police, Anju was speaking to her fiancé, Pankaj, over the phone on Saturday, when an argument allegedly broke out.

During the call, she is said to have told him that she would end her life before disconnecting, they said.

Alarmed, the fiancé contacted a friend who lives on the campus and requested him to check on her. As the friend was unavailable at the time, his brother rushed to Anju's residence but found the door locked from the inside.

After repeated knocks and calls went unanswered, the hostel warden and police were alerted. The door was forced open, and Anju was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

She was taken to the campus hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Kapil Deo Singh said a personal diary running into nearly 350 pages was recovered from the room, in which she maintained detailed personal entries.

One entry, written shortly before her death, reportedly mentions that she was deeply hurt after being scolded during a phone conversation, he said.

The police said Anju's marriage had been arranged with Pankaj, an employee in the power department in Odisha, and the couple was expected to get engaged soon.

During the investigation, police also learnt that Anju's brother had died by suicide about a year ago, and she had reportedly struggled with depression following the incident.

However, family members told police that she had appeared emotionally stable in recent months and had not expressed any distress in recent conversations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) SM Qasim Abidi said, "Prima facie, mental stress linked to personal and family circumstances appears to be a factor. However, a detailed investigation is underway." The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and her family members are on their way to Kanpur, the police said.

Abidi said the police are examining all angles, including call records and the contents of the diary, to establish the sequence of events leading to the death. PTI COR NAV APL APL