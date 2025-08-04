UP: Illegal arms gang busted in Muzaffarnagar, 14 held

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) Police here have busted a gang involved in the illegal supply of arms, which were sourced from Bihar, and arrested 14 people, officials said on Monday.

A large cache of illegal weapons and ammunition was recovered from their possession during the operation, the officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said that based on a tip-off, police launched a raid in the Bhopa area and arrested the suspects. Police seized 12 pistols, a gun, one musket, a large quantity of cartridges, and Rs 46,000 in cash, from them.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had been sourcing illegal weapons from Munger, Bihar, and distributing them in the region.

The gang had been operating a supply chain of illegal firearms, posing a serious threat to law and order, the officer said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, he added.

All the accused have been taken into custody, and further investigations are underway to trace the wider network of arms suppliers, the police said.