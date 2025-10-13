UP: Illegal felling of 82 trees reported from UPSIDA park in Mathura, FIR filed

Mathura (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) Authorities have registered an FIR over the illegal felling of 82 trees of various species from a park owned by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) here, officials said on Monday.

According to the FIR lodged on Sunday at the Refinery police station, several Eucalyptus and Juliflora trees were illegally cut down on Saturday from Park number 6 located in Industrial Area Site B.

Locals alerted the social forestry division about the incident, following which officials reached the site and confirmed the large-scale felling.

An FIR has been lodged against B N Group, the owner of the excavator, B K Upadhyay, and three unidentified persons under Sections 4 and 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Protection of Trees in Rural and Hill Areas Act, 1976, police said.

UPSIDA has also filed a separate complaint in connection with the matter.

The park had been handed over to B N Group for maintenance and beautification in coordination with the Refinery Welfare Association, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajni Kant Mittal.

"After receiving local inputs and verifying facts, the FIR was registered against the group," he said.

Police said an investigation has been initiated, and the Social Forestry Division has recovered the felled trees.