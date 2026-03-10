UP: In-laws arrested, husband booked after woman dies by suicide over dowry

Ballia (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) Police have arrested a couple and booked their son after their daughter-in-law allegedly died by suicide due to dowry-related harassment, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint received from the victim's father, Shri Nath, Radhika got married to Kamlesh Kushwaha in April 2025.

He alleged that on March 8, Radhika committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan with a saree over harassment by in-laws regarding dowry.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under sections 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 80(2) (dowry death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under the Dowry Prohibition Act. On Tuesday, the police arrested Kushwaha's father, Paras Kushwaha, and his mother, Kiran, Circle Officer (Rasra) Alok Gupta said. Efforts are on to arrest Kushwaha, who is currently absconding.