UP: Infant girl found dead inside abandoned room in Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) The dead body of a 10-month-old girl was found inside an deserted room near National Highway-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the body was recovered on Saturday night from a doorless room built at a height of about five feet from the ground, around 200 metres off the highway in Rajapur village.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that the infant was smothered to death, he said.

No external injury marks were found on the child’s body, he said.

According to the police, the girl was wearing clothes that suggested she belonged to a well-off family. A white towel was also found lying near the body.

Manglik said no one in the locality has identified the child so far.

Police suspect that someone travelling on the highway during the night might have killed the child and left the body in the deserted room.

A forensic team inspected the site, and CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scanned to trace those responsible.

A detailed probe is on in the matter, the SP said.